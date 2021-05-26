Cancel
Leo Wu is the Cover Boy of Grazia China May 2021 Issue

By EDITORIAL
malemodelscene.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Leo Wu takes the cover story of Grazia China‘s May 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer He Kuangyi. In charge of styling was Belle Shao, with beauty from hair stylist Jason.X, and makeup artist Sun Qi. Photography © He Kuangyi for Grazia China, discover more at chinagrazia.com.

Leo Wu
