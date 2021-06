LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, leading a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia, hailed today’s ruling in California v. Texas, known as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Repeal Lawsuit, as a victory for the health and wellbeing of every single American. In today’s decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the plaintiffs in this case did not have standing to challenge the ACA. This favorable ruling means the patient protections, affordability measures, coverage expansions, and market reforms that millions of Americans rely on will remain in place. The California Department of Justice led a nationwide bipartisan coalition in defense of the ACA, which is the backbone of the American healthcare system.