Lexington, MA

LEXINGTON AT LARGE: Demographic changes in Lexington

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Decennial Census, conducted every 10 years, collects data on population, age, race and ethnicity, income, education and home ownership, among other factors. While the 2020 Census official numbers for Lexington will not be released until later this year, the United States Census Quick Facts provides Lexington data as of July 2019 as well as for Massachusetts statewide. A comparison of this data to that of the 2010 Census shows a compelling continuation of demographic trends that likely will be confirmed when the 2020 Census numbers become official.

