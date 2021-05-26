Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bushkill, PA

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel
Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BUSHKILL, PA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel

Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel

Bushkill, PA
101
Followers
471
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bushkill, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snacks#Picnic#Experimentation#Inspiration#Covid 19 Restrictions#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Thunderstorms#Advice#Health Authorities#Today#The Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bushkill, PAPosted by
Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Bushkill

(BUSHKILL, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bushkill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bushkill, PAPosted by
Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel

Bushkill is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(BUSHKILL, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bushkill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bushkill, PAPosted by
Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Bushkill’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bushkill: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;