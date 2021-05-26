Cancel
Twin Lake, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Twin Lake

Twin Lake (MI) Weather Channel
Twin Lake (MI) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Twin Lake: Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Twin Lake, MI
Take advantage of Sunday sun in Twin Lake

(TWIN LAKE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Twin Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!