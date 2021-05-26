Cancel
Astronomy

Super 'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse enthralls viewers

By Julia Musto
fox13news.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA super "Blood Moon" captured the attention of viewers across the world on Wednesday. While on Tuesday it appeared as a glittering full moon – the closest to Earth sky-gazers can witness – the next morning the moon appeared tinged with a reddish glow. According to NASA, the Blood Moon...

www.fox13news.com
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

What Can Anyone See That In the Night Sky In The Week that? Mars, Saturn, And A ‘Super Summer Strawberry Moon’ Sparkle In The Twilight

That each Monday, I highlight the celestial peaks for the coming week during the northern hemisphere (mid-northern latitudes), but make sure to check out my main feed for more in-depth articles on stargazing, astronomy, eclipses, and more. This is all about the “Super Strawberries Moon” this week. It’s the first, biggest, and brightest thunderstorm of the summer, and it’s also the lowest-hanging, so it would have an enormous influence. On Thursday, before it rises in the east. Take a few nights before that to look for bright Venus in the west after sunset, and also some Mars as it crosses through the Beehive Cluster; it will be directly in front of the starry sight on Wednesday, but if it’s clear, get clients eyes on any night either side if it’s clear—stargazers must take their chances.
Astronomynewpaper24.com

Hong Kong to expertise ‘tremendous blood moon’ throughout first whole lunar eclipse in three years – NEWPAPER24

Hong Kong to expertise ‘tremendous blood moon’ throughout first whole lunar eclipse in three years. A uncommon celestial alignment on Wednesday will give Hongkongers front-row seats to a phenomenon often called a “tremendous blood moon” when Asia experiences its first seen whole lunar eclipse in nearly three years.The eclipse will begin at 6.56pm, peak at 7.18pm and finish at 9.49pm.“It’s undoubtedly value taking a break day to catch this lunar eclipse,” mentioned Dickson Fu Wai-ho, president of the Sky Observers Affiliation of Hong Kong. “It begins fairly early, so folks may not have the ability to see it in time if…
Astronomydownbeach.com

Moon takes a bite out of the Sun during partial eclipse

If you were able to catch the sunrise Thursday, June 10, you were in for a rare treat. You would have noticed a large chunk was taken out of the sun as it climbed out of the ocean and towards the sky. The sun looked more like the crescent moon than our familiar orange ball at sunrise. That’s because the sun was in a partial eclipse as it rose from the sea.
AstronomyBangor Daily News

Solar eclipse wows viewers at dawn in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — About a hundred people gathered along the city’s Eastern Prom Thursday morning at sunrise to view an annular eclipse of the sun. Some sat on park benches, sipping coffee, wrapped in blankets. Others walked their dogs or pointed their phones at the glowing horizon. The eclipse started...
AstronomyBBC

Solar eclipse 2021: Eclipse lights up sky

Some lucky early risers in parts of the northern hemisphere were met with a halo like sunrise early on Thursday morning. The annular solar eclipse, also known as a ‘ring of fire’ eclipse, happens when the moon moves between the earth and the sun.
Astronomyfoxwilmington.com

‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse stuns viewers around world

The “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse stunned skywatchers around the world Thursday morning. In a cloudy New York City, the partial eclipse peeked from behind gray, puffy clouds as residents commuted to work. Images from social media showed the eclipse behind bridges, illuminating red dawn skies and as a backdrop...
AstronomyPosted by
AL.com

Solar eclipse 2021: See ‘sunrise eclipse’ photos

Did you see the “sunrise eclipse” Thursday morning?. A partial solar eclipse occurred around 5:40 a.m. in Upstate New York, with about 77% of the sun hidden by the moon. Some viewers in North America reported a “ring of fire” visual that appeared to show the sun glowing in a ring around the moon, or an annular eclipse (rather than a total eclipse), but the stunning sight was over by 6:30 a.m.
Astronomycaposts.com

Solar eclipse from space! See satellite view of moon casting its shadow on Earth (video)

The first of two solar eclipses to occur in 2021 will take place on June 10. Weather permitting, the “ring of fire” eclipse will provide a dramatic show for skywatchers in the northeastern U.S. as well as those in parts of Canada, Greenland, Europe and Asia. The Wall Street JournalSolar Eclipse 2021: What Time Is the June ‘Ring of Fire’ and How to Watch 08:52 06/10/2021.
Astronomytuipster.com

Death Star vibes. Early on June 10, the northern hemisphere can experience an annular or partial eclipse of the Sun. This happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, partially blocking the Sun’s light. Watch it safely:

NASA.gov brings you the latest images, videos and news from America's space agency. Get the latest updates on NASA missions, watch NASA TV live, and learn about our quest to reveal the unknown and benefit all humankind. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Check out pics...
AstronomyGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

The art side of the moon: Local couple's artwork headed to lunar surface

Kind of like phases of the moon, James and Leigh Ann Van Fossan know well the phases of skepticism that can gradually cross a face. The sideways look of “yeah, right.” The raised eyebrows. The perplexed, “seriously?” The eyes that glaze as mental wheels turn, trying to comprehend how, exactly, oil paintings could be sent to the moon.
AstronomyKuriositas

Lunar Leftovers: How the Moon Became a Trash Can

We hear about the amount of waste floating around space all the time. However, the biggest trash can outside of earth’s atmosphere is in fact the moon. The moon has only been accessible for decades, rather than hundreds of years. However, in the short time available to humanity it is estimated that we have left over one hundred and seventy thousand kilos of debris on the surface of our once pristine satellite. Here are some of the more notable pieces of trash on the moon.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Lunar Payloads: New Science Investigations for the Dark Side of the Moon

As NASA continues plans for multiple commercial deliveries to the Moon’s surface per year, the agency has selected three new scientific investigation payload suites to advance understanding of Earth’s nearest neighbor. Two of the payload suites will land on the far side of the Moon, a first for NASA. All three investigations will receive rides to the lunar surface as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS, initiative, part of the agency’s Artemis approach.
Astronomylifeinbrunswickcounty.com

Voyage to the Moon

An exciting new adventure game at Ingram Planetarium offers an escape room experience like no other!. Ingram Planetarium has a new interactive, game-based program that lets players voyage to the moon and complete fun and interactive missions to save their lunar outpost. Perfect for adventurers age 8 and older, it is a great way for children and adults to explore what it might be like for future lunar explorers on the moon’s surface.
AstronomyNASASpaceFlight.com

Lunar Solar Concentrators for south pole use

NASA Glenn Research has just expressed interest in purchasing solar concentrator mirrors for use at the south pole. This is not yet a formal Request for Proposal yet but is a common step that precedes one. The timeline is pretty short, it sounds like they would want this ready for...
Astronomyasc-csa.gc.ca

Indigenous Moon

Every culture on the face of the Earth sees the Moon in a very unique way and each has stories about the Moon and its various faces, that it shows us throughout the month. Throughout the Americas, the Moon and the Sun were very central to the people's lives. Both the Moon and the Sun held prominent places in the lives, beliefs, ceremonies and understandings of the people.
AstronomyOnlyInYourState

Don’t Miss The Last Super Moon Of 2021 – A Full Strawberry Moon Will Appear Over Your State This Month

Space fans, get ready! The last super moon of the year is going to be making an appearance in just a few weeks. On June 24, 2021, we’ll see our last super moon of the year, a strawberry moon. The moon has fascinated humanity for years, and it’s easy to see why. It’s incredible that something so far away affects the tides and even the migration and reproduction cycles of birds. This particular celestial event will be visible across the United States and you won’t want to miss it – so mark your calendar!