Cold Calling (finally) Dies

By Barry Ritholtz
ritholtz.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to the audio version of this post here. Merril Lynch announced it will no longer train each class of 3,000 newbie brokers in the ancient art of cold calling. Their decision was made not because it was 1) annoying and intrusive; b) full of conflicts of interest; or iii) a terrible way to make investment decisions, but rather because so few people bothered to answer a call from an unrecognized telephone number. (Lifehack: Set your mobile phone so unknown callers go straight to VM; it’s a gamechanger).

ritholtz.com
