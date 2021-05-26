Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Atomos Shinobi 7 camera monitor goes bigger and brighter

By Laurence McJannet
Posted by 
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atomos has announced the launch of the new Atomos Shinobi 7, a bigger, brighter version of its original dedicated camera monitor, the 5in Atomos Shinobi. The Atomos Shinomi 7 features a screen that is not only larger than the original but more than twice as bright. With a calibrated peak brightness of 2200nits (the original Shinobi was rated at 1000nit), the Shinobi 7 can be used in the brightest of environments without the need for a sun hood or for conversion of Log inputs for HDR monitoring.

www.digitalcameraworld.com
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

448
Followers
2K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera Monitor#Smartphones#Canon Cameras#Video Cameras#Canon Inc#Second Screen#The Atomos Shinomi 7#Log#Log#Clog Clog2 Clog3#Sony Slog Slog2 Slog3#Hdmi#Dual Npf#Preview And Loop#Atomos Shinobi#Screen Camera Control#Camera Audio#Hdr Monitoring#Hdr Video#Compatible Cameras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
Related
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Zenit Unveils Four Full-Frame Manual Prime Lenses For Multiple Mounts

Russian camera manufacturer Zenit has announced the release of four new manual full-frame prime lenses that they first revealed last year: the Zenitar 35mm f/2, 50mm f/1.5, 58mm f/1.9, and 60mm f/2.8 Macro. As noted by DPReview, the 35mm and 50mm lenses are designed for Sony E-Mount, while the 58mm...
Posted by
Digital Camera World

The best geared tripod head in 2021

Choosing the best geared tripod head is not difficult – as there are not that many to choose from. But if you want precision control a geared head is a much better option than other tripod heads. A decent ball head or 3-way head gives solid support for shake-free shooting,...
Electronicsadorama.com

Atomos Ninja V

My hesitancies with other Atomos recorders is the size. This 5” monitor is the perfect size for my use as a run-and-gun videographer/filmmaker. I attach it to my Ronin-S and it’s excellent to get a more clear video from it. I use it with the Panasonic GH5S and it’s nice because it automatically understands what resolution you are filming at. It’s cheaper to use this to record 4K at 60p with an SSD versus buying V60 or V90 SD cards to do it internally. I love working with ProRes so this record...
TechnologyPosted by
Digital Camera World

DxO PhotoLab 4 review

PhotoLab 4 enables you to make selective adjustments to Raw format files so you can restore detail with precision. When it comes to reducing artifacts such as color noise and color fringing the app really excels thanks to machine learning DeepPRIME AI technology. Beginners can ease into the app using the Standard workspace before exploring the tools in the Advanced version.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Coolpo AI Huddle Pana review

The Coolpo AI Huddle Pana is the size – and as portable – as a large flask, and makes conference calls look like professionally controlled broadcasts. It’s not cheap, but given pricing in the category its far from unreasonable. Helping literally earn that back, too, is the time saved thanks to the gracefully simple plug-and-play with all major conferencing platforms making this an ideal choice where people come and go but don’t want to read instructions.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Digital Camera World

Save $600 on the Nikon Z6 this Memorial Day

Memorial Day is upon us and if you’re searching for great Memorial Day camera deals look no further than this fantastic full-frame mirrorless offer. You can save a whopping $600 on the Nikon Z6 (body only). This first generation Z camera houses a 24.5Mp backside-illuminated CMOS Sensor and can shoot silky smooth 4K UHD video at 30p in 10-bit via HDMI output.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Sony A7R IV A now available for pre-order

The Sony A7R IV A is now officially available for pre-order at FocusCamera, but this curious piece of photographic tech is best described as an incremental update to the original Sony A7R IV. Featuring the same high-powered 61MP full frame Exmor R sensor and 4K HDR video capabilities, the Sony A7R IV A's updates concern the physical body of the camera instead. With added USB 3.2 support and an increase in screen resolution, we'd recommend plumping for the 'A' variant if you're interested in purchasing the Sony A7R IV.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Nikon cooking up a pair of pancake primes for its Z-series mirrorless cameras

Nikon has announced the expansion of its Z mount lens range with the development of the NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 and NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2. While both these have appeared on Nikon's Z Lens Roadmap in its 'compact primes' section, this is the first time we've been given detail on the maximum aperture or seen images of the new lenses – though Nikon caveats these images with the disclaimer "The appearance of the lenses may differ from the photo shown".
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Two Notes Torpedo Captor X Reactive Load Box DI and Attenuator

Excellent tones. Quality construction. Compact size. Generous library of virtual cabs. Loads third-party IRs. Excellent editing software for Mac, PC, iOS, and Android. Dual XLR outputs. Great price. Non-switchable ohmage. No dedicated 4-ohm model. Two Notes is a familiar name among IR users. Besides offering a range of hardware speaker...
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Canon EOS R3 has motorsport AF mode, flip screen, optical joystick, 8 stops of IBIS

Canon has confirmed a slew of new specs about the upcoming Canon EOS R3, including the addition of a motorsports AF tracking function, autofocusing down to -7EV, oversampled 4K, 8 stops of in-body image stabilization, the presence of a fully articulating screen, dual memory card slots, and the same battery and optical Smart Controller joystick from the manufacturer's flagship sports camera.