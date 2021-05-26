Atomos Shinobi 7 camera monitor goes bigger and brighter
Atomos has announced the launch of the new Atomos Shinobi 7, a bigger, brighter version of its original dedicated camera monitor, the 5in Atomos Shinobi. The Atomos Shinomi 7 features a screen that is not only larger than the original but more than twice as bright. With a calibrated peak brightness of 2200nits (the original Shinobi was rated at 1000nit), the Shinobi 7 can be used in the brightest of environments without the need for a sun hood or for conversion of Log inputs for HDR monitoring.www.digitalcameraworld.com