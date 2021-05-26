Wednesday has sun for Schriever — 3 ways to make the most of it

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas through Wednesday morning: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans.