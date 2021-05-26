Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Genoa City: Tuesday, May 18: Patchy fog then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;