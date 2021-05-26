Cancel
Genoa City, WI

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Genoa City (WI) Weather Channel
Genoa City (WI) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

(GENOA CITY, WI) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Genoa City (WI) Weather Channel

Genoa City (WI) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Genoa City, WI
Genoa City (WI) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Genoa City's 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Genoa City: Tuesday, May 18: Patchy fog then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;
Wisconsin State

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.