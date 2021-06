Have you ever had a friend or family member casually drop big news on you, as if the subject they are talking about is an everyday occurrence? For example, "Yeah, the weather was great this weekend, I got a lot of yard work done. Next month I'm going to the moon with Elon Musk. Oh, I bought a new hedge trimmer at Walmart, it works great!." Well speaking of Musk, Tesla is that friend, after having casually announced it owns one of the most powerful supercomputers ever built.