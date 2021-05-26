Overwatch 2’s Jump To 5v5 Terrifies And Excites Me

Do you like shooting bugs? How about shooting bugs in space? Endless Dungeon, the upcoming tactical rogue-lite from Amplitude Studios, lets you do all that and more. And you can see a good amount of that courtesy of a new gameplay trailer. The trailer showcases the game’s action and mechanics, giving us a better look at what exactly it has to offer people looking to kill the crap out of some bugs. The game is all about dropping your heroes onto a space station so that they can defend a crystal from the insect hordes, lest all hope be lost and dinner ruined forever. Because you can’t eat dinner when you’re dead.