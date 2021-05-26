Cancel
Lyman, SC

Lyman Daily Weather Forecast

Lyman (SC) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lyman: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;

Lyman, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Lyman

(LYMAN, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lyman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your 4-day outlook for Lyman weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lyman: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Get weather-ready — Lyman’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lyman: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;