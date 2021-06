Former President Donald Trump demanded that China "pay reparations" for the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that not even $10 trillion would be enough to cover the damage. Trump made the remarks during a Wisconsin rally organized by conspiracy theorist MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch supporter of the former president. His remarks came as China continues to face increasing international scrutiny over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with U.S. intelligence services investigating whether the novel coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan—where the outbreak first emerged at the end of 2019.