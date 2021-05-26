Weather Forecast For Cumberland

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cumberland: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night; Thursday, May 27: Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night;