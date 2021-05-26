Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Law enforcement officers expecting lots of activity on waterways for Memorial Day weekend

By Jeff Rivenbark
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several law enforcement agencies will be conducting safety checkpoints across North Carolina during the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving will kick off the annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign on Friday.

