“You see that his faith was active along with his works, and faith was completed by his works.” James 2:22. This quote from the New Testament surely applies to Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center Executive Director John Indest. After retiring at the young age of 60, he anticipated being able to play golf, fish and visit with his grandkids. While he was able to do all that, he still felt that there was something else he could accomplish in his life.