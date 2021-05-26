Get Outside: Fun Summer Outdoor Family Activity Ideas

ESCANABA — The first day of summer is officially Sunday June 20, but we already getting some warmer temps. For many of us the start of summer occurred on Memorial Day weekend with a family cookout, taking in a local sporting event or just going for a walk The calendar has already been packed with events. The Delta County Chamber started their right of summer with their annual golf outing the first week of June. It was a beautiful day for everyone with lots of fun, food refreshments and some pretty good golf. We moved quickly to the Krusin Klassics Fun Run and were able to see all of the vintage cars. It was also a nice weekend for our local economy. The events that come to Delta County really give our local businesses a lift. The new dollars that are spent by our visitors have a very positive impact.