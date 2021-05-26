Cancel
Chicago, IL

McHale hosts 'Crime Scene Kitchen' on Fox

By Taylor Leddin
Kankakee Daily Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood and forensics meet on “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14), a new hybrid reality contest hosted by Joel McHale. Acclaimed chefs compete to see who can re-create great meals, desserts and confections. But there’s a catch. They won’t have a recipe to follow. They must concoct their meals from scant evidence, mere scraps left behind. Left with a bare counter, they must sift crumbs, smell dishes and lick plates to determine the mystery dish they must re-create.

