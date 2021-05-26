McHale hosts 'Crime Scene Kitchen' on Fox
Food and forensics meet on "Crime Scene Kitchen" (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14), a new hybrid reality contest hosted by Joel McHale. Acclaimed chefs compete to see who can re-create great meals, desserts and confections. But there's a catch. They won't have a recipe to follow. They must concoct their meals from scant evidence, mere scraps left behind. Left with a bare counter, they must sift crumbs, smell dishes and lick plates to determine the mystery dish they must re-create.