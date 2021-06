On one of the biggest nights of the year, the North Dallas coaches, administrators, and the student-athletes celebrated their achievements this year at the athletic awards show in the school auditorium. The athletic awards event was held in a podcast format by Coaches Steven De La Cerda and Jeremy Mason, co-hosts of North Dallas’ “The Dugout” podcast, with assistance from Coach Natoscha Golightly. The athletes had an opportunity to talk about their performances and teams this past year. Over the next few days, we’ll take you through the show. Today, we feature the girls and boys soccer teams, who both won District 10-4A titles this season.