The tension between Tristan Thompson’s purported baby mama Kim Cakery and Khloe Kardashian has gotten so heated in recent days that Khloe has issued her a cease and desist order for making false charges and harassing her after she tweeted bogus DMs from Khloe. Now, despite multiple lengthy replies to the contrary, Kim Cakery is claiming that her Instagram account was hacked and that she never admitted to forging the DMs. Kim shared her version of receipts with the statement “I was hacked” in an attempt to establish that she had been hacked.