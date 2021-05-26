Cancel
Columbus, GA

Summer-Like Leading Up to Memorial Day

By Lauren Linahan
WTVM
 17 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With another round of sizzling sunshine on tap for Wednesday, afternoon highs will once again easily climb into the low to mid 90s, so prepare to have your AC on blast again! The summer-like heat will linger at least through Thursday and Friday with humidity values also going up slightly as well. With this brief increase in moisture, meager rain chances will finally return with a 10% chance of a stray shower or storm Thursday evening.

