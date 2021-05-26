Cancel
Atascosa County, TX

Atascosa Animal Allies to host spay, neuter

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtascosa Animal Allies subsidizes a monthly spay neuter clinic at Brooks Spay and Neuter Clinic operated by San Antonio Humane Society located at 8034 Base Landing, San Antonio, Texas 78235 on the south side of San Antonio. AAA pays a large portion and residents of Atascosa County pay a $25 co-pay per cat. Atascosa County residents may take as many cats as needed and are not limited to one cat per family. There is a $50 co-pay per dog. This is only for Atascosa County residents. Dogs fill up fast because there are only 10 slots. There are 28 cat slots.

