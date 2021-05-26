Cancel
Islanders’ Sorokin Fuels Series Lead

By Mike Fink
The Hockey Writers
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Islanders were able to win Game 5 in double overtime with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins to give them a 3-2 series lead and only one victory away from advancing to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While Josh Bailey scored the game-winning goal, the victory for the team was on the back of Ilya Sorokin, who saved 48 shots and only surrendered two goals in the recent win. Sorokin has been in the net for all three Islanders’ victories in the First Round, but his performances, in particular, give fans more hope than only defeating the top seed in the East Division in the Penguins.

thehockeywriters.com
