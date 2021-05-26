Daily Weather Forecast For Thornville
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Thornville: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Areas of drizzle in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com