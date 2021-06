Here are some of the coolest convertibles for sale on Motorious as the unofficial start of the summer in underway!. This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible is the epitome of the classic cruisers of the 1950s and this one is a stunning example, having underwent a complete frame-off restoration. 1957 was the last year of the Tri-Five Chevys and it has to be one of the most iconic classic cars of all time. The 1957 Bel Air saw Chevrolet add tail fins with beautiful side trim that was much larger than the previous 2 years and the gold "Chevrolet" script trim and gold "V" hood trim was carried through to the '57 model. This particular '57 Bel Air Convertible comes to us out of a very large collection in Texas, where the previous owner clearly took excellent care of the car.