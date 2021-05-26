Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Unpopular Opinion: Rachel Green and Joey Tribbiani Belonged Together on Friends

By Lauren Piester
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Friends" Reunion Thomas Lennon Spills on Cameo. I've got a bone to pick with the TV show Friends. Here on the eve of its highly anticipated reunion, 17 years after the show went off the air, I'm still mad about Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) getting off the plane. I'm mad that she gave up her dream job working in fashion in Paris for a man—and not just any man. Ross. And we were supposed to see that moment as romantic. We were supposed to cheer (like the studio audience did) when Rachel appeared in Ross' (David Schwimmer) doorway and said, "I got off the plane." And we did, we won't lie. But the more we thought about it—and we've spent 17 years thinking about it—the more upsetting it became.

www.eonline.com
E! News

E! News

88K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Thomas Lennon
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#On E#Romantic Love#Mad Love#Nbcu Photo Bank#Friends#Cameo#Roommates#Man#Tribbiani Belonged#Paris#Opinion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Tennisbrickset.com

Review: 10292 The Friends Apartments

Following the welcome success of 21319 Central Perk, I anticipate 10292 The Friends Apartments achieving comparable popularity. This appealing model comprises two paramount locations from the comedy series, featuring fantastic detail and matching 21319 Central Perk. Countless references to the renowned television series are distributed throughout both apartments, recalling some...
TV SeriesPosted by
Cars 108

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.
TV & VideosPosted by
Glam.com

‘Friends’ Reunion Prompts The Return Of ‘The Rachel’ Haircut

The long-awaited Friends reunion did not disappoint. Watched by an estimated 29 percent of U.S. streaming households, the homecoming special revisited some of the sitcom’s most memorable episodes and offered a look at some behind-the-scenes footage from 25 years ago. It was the perfect throwback, serving up nostalgic style, sparking conversations about ‘90s pop culture, and reigniting the fandom. But if there is one thing we weren’t expecting to see as a result of the reunion, it’s the return of The Rachel haircut.
Moviesarcamax.com

Best and worst roles of the 'Friends' cast

On May 27, 2021, the long-awaited “Friends” reunion made its debut on HBO Max. Seventeen years after Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe turned in the keys to their luxurious West Village pad (there’s no way they could afford it) the gang was finally reunited on the soundstage where it all began.
TV Seriesworcesterobserver.co.uk

'Could it have had any more viewers?' Friends Reunion breaks records

FRIENDS fans across the UK have broken viewing records for Sky One with 5.3million watching the long-awaited return of Friends: The Reunion. The must-watch one-off special, available exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW, drew in the biggest ever audience in the channel’s history. The highly anticipated reunion of the...
Hair CareVogue

Yes, The Rachel Haircut Is Trending Again – This Is How To Wear It In 2021

Ask any millennial to name the most iconic haircuts of our time and the “Rachel” might just be top of their list. The flicky, feathered and voluminous short haircut worn by Jennifer Aniston in the ’90s, when she was starring as Rachel Green in Friends, made waves when it first hit screens. Everyone wanted it, and as the buzz around Friends: The Reunion lingers, it’s once again very much on our minds.
Musicnewsner.com

Ben Geller from ‘Friends’ is all grown up – better sit down before you see him today

There are few shows as iconic as Friends. The legendary sitcom had its six stars in the main cast, but there were plenty of guest stars that gave the show even more depth. Some of them didn’t appear too many times, but still managed to give the audience a piece of television history to remember. One such was Ben Geller, the son of Ross, played by actor Cole Sprouse.
TV & Videosthesaxon.org

Reviving friends is like getting back with your ex: a bad idea | Hadley freeman

I I know I need to move on, but I can’t stop thinking about the Friends reunion. Extreme 90s enunciation: what was that anyway? I was never a die-hard Friends fan, I liked it, sure, but let’s be honest, it wasn’t Frasier. But I can’t imagine any fan of any kind has spent the last 17 years thinking, “Man, I’d love to see a Friends reunion! And by ‘reunion’ I mean James Corden asking the actors who laughed the loudest. “