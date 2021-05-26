Unpopular Opinion: Rachel Green and Joey Tribbiani Belonged Together on Friends

Watch: "Friends" Reunion Thomas Lennon Spills on Cameo. I've got a bone to pick with the TV show Friends. Here on the eve of its highly anticipated reunion, 17 years after the show went off the air, I'm still mad about Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) getting off the plane. I'm mad that she gave up her dream job working in fashion in Paris for a man—and not just any man. Ross. And we were supposed to see that moment as romantic. We were supposed to cheer (like the studio audience did) when Rachel appeared in Ross' (David Schwimmer) doorway and said, "I got off the plane." And we did, we won't lie. But the more we thought about it—and we've spent 17 years thinking about it—the more upsetting it became.