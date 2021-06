Royal-watchers and fans of Kate Middleton and Prince William may be used to see the Cambridges buttoned-up, but if Kate has her way, William could be trading in his tailored suit for some spandex. In a chat for her Hold Still photo exhibit, Kate spoke to Jason Baird, a martial arts teacher who, along with his pal Andrew Baldock, wore superhero costumes during daily runs to give neighborhood kids a dose of fun during lockdown. The video was filmed back in fall 2020, when Baird submitted a photo of himself performing a backflip while kids watch from their windows.