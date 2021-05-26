Getting up close with cicadas

The scientist, the pipette and the microplate - who isn't familiar with that generic image of a modern laboratory? No research facility would be complete without its microplates and (at least!) one microplate reader - with an astonishing number and variety of industry and research applications. Since the microplate or microtiter plate, as it is also known, was first invented over half a century ago, in a time of epidemic, not unlike today's, the device employed to read assays has gone through some major developments in terms of types and formats. Choosing the right one is a matter of requirements and budget... plus a tiny drop of background knowledge.