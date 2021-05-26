Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Thousands of Chrome Extensions Are Tampering With Security Headers

By Posted by BeauHD
slashdot.org
 17 days ago

Thousands of Google Chrome extensions available on the official Chrome Web Store are tampering with security headers on popular websites, putting users at risk of a wide range of web-based attacks. While they are a little-known technical detail, security headers are an important part of the current internet landscape. At a technical level, a security header is an HTTP response sent by the server to a client app, such as a browser. [...] In a paper presented at the MADWeb workshop at the NDSS 2021 security conference, researchers from the CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security said they tried to assess the number of Chrome extensions tampering with security headers for the very first time. Using a custom framework they built specifically for their study, the research team said they analyzed 186,434 Chrome extensions that were available on the official Chrome Web Store last year. Their work found that 2,485 extensions were intercepting and modifying at least one security header used by today's Top 100 most popular websites (as available in the Tranco list).

it.slashdot.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Browser#Web Site#User Security#User Information#Chrome Web Store#Madweb#Ndss#Tranco#Csp#Hsts#Xss#German#Google Chrome Extensions#Security Headers#Popular Websites#Web Based Attacks#Site Owners#Client#X Frame Options#Content Security Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
Related
ComputersPosted by
BGR.com

Chrome adds two security features to protect users from viruses

Despite all of the advances in security features and technology, the internet is as dangerous a place as it’s ever been, which is borne out time and again as company websites are hacked, zero-day vulnerabilities are exploited, and countless passwords are leaked. We depend on our internet browsers to protect us from the threats, and this week, Google is making Chrome even safer with a few additions to its Enhanced Safe Browsing feature that launched last year “for users who require or want a more advanced level of security while browsing the web.” Today’s Top Deal Shoppers are swarming Amazon to get these...
Softwarelabnol.org

Google Documents - How to Replace Text in Header and Footer

How to find and replace text in the Word document's header and footer section using the Google Document API. The upcoming release of Document Studio includes support for adding markers in the header, footer and the footnotes section of your Microsoft Word template. The add-on will automatically replace this placeholder text with actual values sourced from Google Sheets or Google Forms.
ComputersGhacks Technology News

Screenshot Capture is a Chrome extension that simplifies taking snapshots to 2-clicks

Firefox has a built-in screenshot tool which is simple to use, and more importantly easy to access. With Google Chrome however, it's a different story. Let me explain. Here's how you can take a screenshot in Chrome. Press F12 to access the developer tools, follow this with the hotkey Ctrl + Shift + P, to open the command panel. Type the word screenshot (in the box that appears) and the browser will display a bunch of options; to capture an area, full size (page), node or a screenshot (of the on-screen content). Select the option and your screenshot is ready.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome can now warn you before installing untrusted extensions | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

It’s difficult if not impossible to totally prevent your data from ever leaking online, so the best thing you can do is take steps to mitigate damage and avoid as much exposure to attackers as possible. Being careful about what websites you visit, what apps you install, and what passwords you use are all steps you can take to protect your data, but knowing what’s safe to use is not obvious to everyone. That’s why Google Chrome offers a feature called “enhanced safe browsing” which proactively warns and protects users from dangerous websites or downloads. Starting today, the feature will also warn users when they try to install an untrusted browser extension.
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to identify Fonts without an extension in Firefox and Chrome

A typical web page generally consists of several different elements with most of them coded in different colors and written in different fonts and styles. Sometimes, we come across web pages so beautifully designed that they make us want to delve deep into their attributes; a very elegant theme or a nice, professional font, perhaps.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google patches four high‑severity flaws in Chrome | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

The new release patches a total of eight vulnerabilities affecting the desktop versions of the popular browser. Google has rolled out an update last week for its Chrome web browser that fixes a range of security flaws including four that have been classified as highly severe. The vulnerabilities affect the Windows, macOS, and Linux versions of the popular browser.
Internetchromeunboxed.com

Chrome 91 introduces new protections against downloading malicious extensions and files

To continue its war on bad extensions, Google is putting a few new precautions in place as a part of its Enhanced Safe Browsing initiative to ensure that users who visit the Chrome Web Store are only getting extensions that benefit them and respect their privacy. Beginning with Chrome 91, a new prompt will appear before installing an item that will alert the user regarding permissions and data it seeks to use, and whether or not it’s considered trustworthy.
ComputersAndroid Headlines

Chrome 91 Enhances Enhanced Safe Browsing For Extensions & Downloads

Chrome 91 is, among other things, faster than ever but it’s also getting new Enhanced Safe Browsing features, according to Google. That’s via improvements to how Chrome handles both extensions and downloads. Now, Chrome already shipped with browsing protection features prior to this update. With Enhanced Safe Browsing turned on,...
Medical & BiotechThe Windows Club

Enable or disable Header and Footer when printing in Chrome

When you choose to print a web page in a browser like Google Chrome, you can enable or disable the Header and the Footer from the printing. The Header includes page details like the title, page number, and the total number of pages. On the other hand, Footer displays the URL of the page and the date. Depending on your preferences you can take an action.
Computersnewsatw.com

Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge join forces to improve browser extensions

The teams behind the Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge browsers have banded together to improve extensions, the add-ons you can download to customize the software. That should mean your extensions will work better and come with a better security foundation to protect you from malware. On...
ComputersAndroid Central

Google Chrome adds new security protections to warn you of bad extensions

Google is introducing new protections in the Chrome browser for downloads and extensions. Chrome will now warn users if an extension is not trusted by Enhanced Safe Browsing. Users will have the ability to perform an enhanced check on a downloaded file if it's deemed potentially unsafe. Google is rolling...