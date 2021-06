After a long and largely successful career in the video game business, Yuji Naka, who is one of the co-creators of Sonic the Hedgehog, has announced that he is considering retirement. The news comes not long after Naka revealed that he had departed from Square Enix, which was the company he was most recently working for at this point in his career. Rather than now looking to find work elsewhere, Naka says he might just opt to be done as a whole.