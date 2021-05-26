Cancel
Environment

Severe weather risk to ramp up across central Plains

By Ryan Adamson
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere thunderstorms will once again rumble to life Wednesday, continuing what's been an active stretch of weather for the Central states during the final full week of May. After tornadoes touched down, including a large and dangerous one that caused damage and an injury in Kansas Monday, the area had a brief reprieve from severe thunderstorms Tuesday. Although that area was spared from severe weather, parts of Texas experienced large hail.

