Severe weather risk to ramp up across central Plains
Severe thunderstorms will once again rumble to life Wednesday, continuing what's been an active stretch of weather for the Central states during the final full week of May. After tornadoes touched down, including a large and dangerous one that caused damage and an injury in Kansas Monday, the area had a brief reprieve from severe thunderstorms Tuesday. Although that area was spared from severe weather, parts of Texas experienced large hail.www.msn.com