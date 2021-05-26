Cancel
Johnstown, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Johnstown

Johnstown (OH) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Johnstown: Wednesday, May 26: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

Johnstown, OH
City
Johnstown, OH
Take advantage of Friday sun in Johnstown

(JOHNSTOWN, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Johnstown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!