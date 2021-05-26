Cancel
Stars who served in the military: Playboy scion, 'Star Wars' actor and more

By Wonderwall.com Editors
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is coming up on May 31, 2021, and to celebrate, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the stars who've served our country and others as members of the military. In December 2019, Playboy scion Cooper Hefner joined the United States Air Force after stepping down as chief of global partnerships at his late father Hugh Hefner's Playboy Enterprises empire. In February 2020, Cooper -- whose dad served in the Army -- took to Instagram to share photos of himself in uniform during a family visit weekend amid basic training, captioning it, "I'm proud to serve my county in the United States Air Force. I'm proud to be an Airman." A few months later, he launched an exploratory campaign as he considers running for the California Senate in the state's 30th District as a Democrat. Keep reading for more stars who've served in the military...

