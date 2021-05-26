What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Agilent Technologies

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STX. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.96.