The Lakers' Anthony Davis bounced back in Game 2, just like usual

FOX Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Davis is incredibly reliable. After he has a poor performance, he recoils. He resets. And then he roars. Following a disappearing act in the Lakers' Game 1 loss to Phoenix in their first round playoff series Sunday in which he had quiet 13 points, Davis exploded with a game-high 34 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the floor (18-for-21 from the line), 10 rebounds and seven assists in the team's 109-102 win in Game 2 on Tuesday, tying the series at 1-1.

www.foxsports.com
