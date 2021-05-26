Weather Forecast For Thayer

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Thayer: Wednesday, May 26: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;