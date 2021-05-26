Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Savoy Ballroom: Google Doodle celebrates swing dancing with new game

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle wants you to break out your dancing shoes — or in this case. fingers. The tech giant's latest doodle available through its main search page celebrates the Savoy Ballroom and swing dancing with a rhythm game where players tap keys to the beat of popular songs from the swing era.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Person
Count Basie
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Louis Armstrong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savoy Ballroom#Google Doodle#Dancing Shoes#Ballroom Dancing#Jazz#Iphones Streaming Tv#Iconic Jazz Musicians#Popular Songs#The Game#Keys#Fingers#Tech#Ios#Usa Today#Philo Raising Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
Related
Theater & Dancesunbirdnews.com

Celebrate on the Dance Floor

Admit it—you’ve always wanted to float across the dance floor and impress the heck out of your friends. Well, now’s the time to make that happen. The simplicity of the Basic Social Dance system is truly amazing. Within one hour, you will be able to move to any music that will be played after you walk into the studio.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Presidio Dance Theatre celebrates 20 years of changing young lives

Growing up in San Francisco with a single mother, LeVander Brown was shy and socially awkward. “I was a tall Black kid who got teased a lot,” he told The Chronicle, recalling his early days at Bret Harte Elementary School. “I didn’t talk much. I’d never seen an Asian or an Indian person before.”
RestaurantsTODAY.com

Celebrate Pride with 3 bold and beautiful ballroom-inspired burgers

As we enter Pride Month, it's important to recognize and show gratitude to the individuals who have served, sacrificed and inspired in order to provide a better future for the LGBTQ+ community. As a gay Black chef in New York City, I want to show my sincere appreciation for the house mothers and fathers who dedicated their lives to serving in and out of the ballroom. They provided homes for queer, homeless and abused youth while teaching what it meant to walk with grace, confidence, self-love and compassion for others.
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami's Gala to Celebrate Dance and Live Performance

A yearly gala performance is a tradition for most dance companies. The Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami is no different. CCBM will be presenting its Grand Classical Gala on Saturday, June 5, at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater. However, instead of a customary fundraising gala, CCBM will be using this performance as a celebration of dance and a joyous homage to live performance. It will be both live with a socially distanced in-person audience and livestreamed from the company’s website.
San Francisco, CAsfcv.org

Celebrate Pride Month With Music, Dance, Film, and More

Since the first Pride march in New York City in 1970, rhythm, music, and dance have provided an energetic thrum for celebrations of queer identity. Although the San Francisco Pride Parade has been canceled for the second year of the pandemic, there is no shortage of events around the Bay Area spotlighting queer musicians and identity during the month of June. Here is a selection virtual and in-person events to get you started.
Santa Monica, CA9to5Google

Google Doodle honors Shirley Temple, actor, singer, and diplomat

Today’s animated Google Doodle is in honor of 1930s child star, and later American diplomat, Shirley Temple. Shirley Temple was born on April 23, 1928, in Santa Monica, California as the third child of Gertrude and George Temple. In 1931, Shirley was enrolled in Meglin’s Dance School in Los Angeles and was there discovered by casting director Charles Lamont. In 1932, Lamont signed Temple to her first contract.
Santa Monica, CACNET

Google Doodle honors iconic child movie star Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple sang and danced her way to becoming one of the most popular child actors of all time, helping raise the spirits of millions of Americans suffering economic hardship during the Great Depression. While still a child, she was the top box office draw for several years in the mid-1930s, before growing up to be a diplomat.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

MoCo Arts production to celebrate dance in movies

MoCo Arts School of Dance in Keene will celebrate iconic and famous dances from great movies in its live end-of-year show, “MoCo Goes Hollywood!”. The show features dances from a range of eras, including classic films like “Singin’ in the Rain” and “West Side Story,” ’80s flicks like “Footloose” and “Dirty Dancing,” and contemporary hits like “Happy Feet” and “Moulin Rouge.”
Los Angeles, CApalisadesnews.com

In-Person Events Are Back with Summer Swing Nights: Jazzy Vocals plus Live Big Band – Now with Tap Dance, Swing Lessons, Vendors to Benefit Museum

Live, in-person entertainment is bringing out happy fans of all ages for Summer Swing Nights: Drive-In Edition. The concert fundraiser features the jazzy vocal stylings of the Swing Tones with special guest singers Adrienne Fishe and Stu James accompanied by a live 7-piece big band plus swing dance lessons with the Los Angeles Swing Dance Posse and top tap performer Chester Whitmore. The fundraiser is set for three Saturdays: June 12, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4 at El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, CA from 8 P.M. to 10 P.M.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

More than a “moment”: How Legendary celebrates ballroom’s longevity and looks to the future

In the world of ballroom, talent speaks for itself. That holds true on HBO Max’s Legendary, the eye-popping, boundary-breaking competition series built around ball culture. Legendary challenges representatives from different houses (the central social structures in the ballroom community) to leave it all on the floor in weekly categories that test their skill in voguing, runway, and more. Now in its second season, the series has been a remarkable platform for Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ performers, shining a spotlight on their artistry without forcing a narrative on them. Sure, there’s drama—that’s what happens when you have 50 people vying for a $100,000 cash prize—but Legendary stands out in the world of reality television because it gives its competitors space to tell their story, and the story of their celebrated houses, on their terms.
Rochester, NYMic

This new national game show museum is a shrine to TV nostalgia

In one of those moments when you don’t know you’ve always wanted something until you find out it’s happening, the game shows that millions of us grew up watching will be joining a museum for the first time ever. The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y. recently announced plans to house the first-ever National Archives of Game Show History (NAGSH) as a way to preserve what remains of classic game shows like The Gong Show and Wheel Of Fortune.
InternetGizmodo

The Future Is NFTing Doodles in Minutes

NFTs are either over, or NFTs are forever; it can only be one, so the only safe thing to do right now is mint everything you own. Fortunately, you’ll soon be able to fire off a doodle, mint it, and put it up for auction within minutes. Mint mint mint!
Shippensburg, PAshipnc.com

En pointe: Dance Academy XIV to celebrate 10 years with festival

Dance Academy XIV is celebrating 10 years of business by bringing a special event to the community of Shippensburg -- a Dance Festival with lots of dancing, children’s activities, food and vendors. The Dance Festival will be in celebration of the academy’s 10-year anniversary. “Celebrating 10 years of business is...
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Apple Music celebrates 100 albums that changed music in new editorial playlist

Apple Music has launched a new editorial playlist compiling 100 albums that changed music forever. Titled 100 Albums that Changed Music, the unranked playlist aims to spotlight some of the most influential releases from Apple’s 75 million-strong catalogue, with over seven decades of music being represented. Each album is also...
Theater & Dancesamachar-news.com

Google Doodle Honours Iconic American Diplomat, Singer & Dancer

Google honoured American actor, singer, dancer, and diplomat Shirley Temple on Wednesday with a doodle. On this day in 2015, the Santa Monica History Museum opened “Love, Shirley Temple,” a special exhibit featuring a collection of her rare memorabilia. Google’s animated doodle featured Temple as a diplomat, an award-winning actor,...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

New Dance Music Artists And Record Labels Alike

Over the last 20 years, electronic dance music, or EDM, is quickly becoming one of the biggest music trends in the modern world. In fact, in several circles, electronic dance music artists now are considered the equivalent of legendary rock stars. From big names to up-and-coming artists, there are a wide range of musical styles represented in today’s electronic dance music scene. But there are also a number of up-and-coming electronic dance music artists who have gained significant media attention. Here are some of those artists whose upcoming albums may catch your attention.
Minorities9to5Google

Google Doodle honors Frank Kameny, astronomer and gay rights activist

Kicking off their celebration of Pride Month, Google has replaced their homepage logo with a Doodle honoring astronomer and prominent gay rights activist Frank Kameny. Franklin “Frank” Kameny was born on May 21, 1925, in New York City, and by age 16 was already enrolled in Queens College, learning physics. Before he finished his studies, Kameny was drafted into the US Army where he served during World War II. After the war, he was able to continue his studies, ultimately gaining a doctorate in astronomy from Harvard.