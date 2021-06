San Bruno police recovered a stolen car with a 2-month-old mini-Australian shepherd puppy inside early April 30, after it was taken the night before, according to police. At about 10:18 p.m. Thursday, April 29, an unoccupied black sedan with its engine running was taken from the 400 block of Cypress Avenue with the puppy inside. It was found the next day at 5:30 a.m. with the puppy inside and unharmed nearby on the 500 block of Poplar Avenue, according to police.