Crestwood, KY

Crestwood Weather Forecast

Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Crestwood: Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Crestwood, KY
Crestwood, KY
Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel

Crestwood is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(CRESTWOOD, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crestwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.