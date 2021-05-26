Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton, KY

Fulton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fulton (KY) Weather Channel
Fulton (KY) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Fulton: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Fulton (KY) Weather Channel

Fulton (KY) Weather Channel

Fulton, KY
119
Followers
481
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Patchy Fog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fulton, KYPosted by
Fulton (KY) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Fulton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fulton: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;