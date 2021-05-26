Cancel
Evergreen, AL

Evergreen Weather Forecast

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Evergreen: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;

Evergreen, AL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Evergreen, AL
Evergreen (AL) Weather Channel

Evergreen is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(EVERGREEN, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Evergreen. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Evergreen (AL) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Evergreen — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EVERGREEN, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Evergreen. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.