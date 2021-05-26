Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robinson, IL

Wednesday set for rain in Robinson — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Robinson (IL) Weather Channel
Robinson (IL) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ROBINSON, IL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Robinson Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Robinson (IL) Weather Channel

Robinson (IL) Weather Channel

Robinson, IL
168
Followers
482
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Robinson, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#The Sun#Fun Things#Robinson Wednesday#Rain#Chance Rain Showers#Nws Data#Grey#Liftoff#Inspiration#Retirement Savings#Attractions#Bookkeeping#Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Robinson, ILPosted by
Robinson (IL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(ROBINSON, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Robinson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Robinson, ILPosted by
Robinson (IL) Weather Channel

Robinson is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(ROBINSON, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Robinson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Robinson, ILPosted by
Robinson (IL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Robinson’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Robinson: Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Clark County, ILweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 00:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 115 AM EDT /1215 AM CDT/. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois White River at Elliston. Wabash River at Montezuma and Terre Haute. .Minor flooding is expected on the Wabash and White Rivers starting by late tomorrow. Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches fell across central Indiana since last night. This has allowed flooding to reoccur along the rivers. An additional half to one inch of rain is expected through midweek. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * From Tuesday evening to late Saturday night. * At 11:30 AM CDT Monday /12:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.7 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks.
Crawford County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHERN JASPER...SOUTHERN CLARK...CUMBERLAND AND NORTHEASTERN EFFINGHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1241 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Toledo to near Teutopolis. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marshall, Toledo, Casey, Teutopolis, Greenup, Martinsville, Dieterich, Jewett, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo, Annapolis, Hazel Dell, Woodbury, Hunt City, Orange, Yale, Rose Hill, Lincoln Trail State Park and Union Center. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 100 and 137.