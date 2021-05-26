Cancel
Iowa Park, TX

Cloudy forecast for Iowa Park — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(IOWA PARK, TX.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Wichita County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TXC485-487-180730- /O.NEW.KOUN.FL.Y.0027.210517T1925Z-210520T0000Z/ /ELTT2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 225 PM CDT Mon May 17 2021 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Beaver Creek near Electra. * From this afternoon to Wednesday evening. * At 2:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. * Action stage is 22.0 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Forecast...The Beaver Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, shallow and short duration flooding of lowlands along and near the creek may occur in southern Wilbarger County and southwestern Wichita County. Target Area: Wichita; Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Texas Beaver Creek near Electra affecting Wilbarger and Wichita Counties.
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Archer, Baylor, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Wichita; Wilbarger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN TILLMAN...NORTHWESTERN ARCHER...WICHITA...SOUTHEASTERN WILBARGER AND NORTHEASTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES At 1232 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harrold to near Lake Diversion to 5 miles south of Mabelle, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Iowa Park, Electra, Holliday, Grandfield, Davidson, Loveland, Lake Diversion, Dundee, Harrold, Lake Kemp, Mabelle, Oklaunion, Mankins, Grayback, Lake Kickapoo, Pleasant Valley and Haynesville. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Knox, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Archer County in northern Texas Wichita County in northern Texas East central Knox County in northern Texas Southeastern Wilbarger County in northern Texas Baylor County in northern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1213 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Oklaunion to 4 miles northwest of Lake Kemp to 4 miles south of Vera, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Seymour, Iowa Park, Electra, Holliday, Grandfield, Davidson, Megargel, Loveland, Red Springs, Lake Diversion, Dundee, Westover, Harrold, Bomarton, Lake Kemp, Mabelle, Oklaunion, Mankins, Grayback and Lake Kickapoo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Archer, Clay, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Archer; Clay; Wichita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Kiowa...eastern Tillman...Cotton...southwestern Caddo...Comanche...western Clay Wichita and Archer Counties Until 130 AM CDT AT 1254 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Cooperton to 6 miles west of Chattanooga to near Holliday to 6 miles southwest of Archer City, moving east at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Wichita; Wilbarger FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.