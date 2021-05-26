Cancel
Kinder, LA

Weather Forecast For Kinder

Kinder (LA) Weather Channel
Kinder (LA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Kinder: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night;

Kinder (LA) Weather Channel

Kinder (LA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Kinder

(KINDER, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kinder. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Tuesday has sun for Kinder — 3 ways to make the most of it

(KINDER, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kinder. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Kinder’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kinder: Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 508 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicates that the heaviest rainfall has ended and water will continue to recede. Between 6 and 11 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumberton, Silsbee, Fields, Deweyville, De Quincy, Singer, Buna, Ragley, Evadale, Dry Creek, Bancroft, Old Salem, Lunita, Devils Pocket, Bivens, Wrights Settlement, Oretta, Longville and Caney Head. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 903 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gillis, or near Ragley, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Reeves and Ragley.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Oberlin. * Until further notice. * At 2:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 PM CDT Monday was 16.3 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 16.4 feet this evening. The river will remain above flood and fluctuate around 16 feet. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur with several access roads to the river flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Calcasieu River Oberlin 13.0 16.3 Mon 2 pm CDT 16.1 16.0 15.9
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 329 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Welsh, Kinder, Elton, Pine Island, Hathaway and Roanoke. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 55 and 60. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 920 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Gillis, or near Ragley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ragley around 935 AM CDT. Reeves around 945 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAUREGARD AND SOUTHWESTERN ALLEN PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.