Castle Hayne, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Castle Hayne

Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Castle Hayne: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;

Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Castle Hayne is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(CASTLE HAYNE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Castle Hayne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.