Prescott, AR

Prescott Weather Forecast

Prescott (AR) Weather Channel
Prescott (AR) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Prescott: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;

