Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Purvis, MS

Weather Forecast For Purvis

Posted by 
Purvis (MS) Weather Channel
Purvis (MS) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Purvis: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Purvis (MS) Weather Channel

Purvis (MS) Weather Channel

Purvis, MS
103
Followers
481
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Purvis, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Purvis, MSPosted by
Purvis (MS) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Purvis

(PURVIS, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Purvis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!