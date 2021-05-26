Cancel
Marshall, IL

Weather Forecast For Marshall

Marshall (IL) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Marshall: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Get weather-ready — Marshall's 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marshall: Saturday, May 15: Cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Clark County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN CRAWFORD AND SOUTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 138 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West Union, or 11 miles south of Marshall, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include West Union, York, Darwin and Orange.
Clark County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHERN JASPER...SOUTHERN CLARK...CUMBERLAND AND NORTHEASTERN EFFINGHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1241 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Toledo to near Teutopolis. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marshall, Toledo, Casey, Teutopolis, Greenup, Martinsville, Dieterich, Jewett, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo, Annapolis, Hazel Dell, Woodbury, Hunt City, Orange, Yale, Rose Hill, Lincoln Trail State Park and Union Center. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 100 and 137.
Clark County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Sunday afternoon by around 115 PM CDT /215 PM EDT/. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant, Terre Haute, and Montezuma. .Minor flooding will continue for a handful of sites along the Wabash River in western Indiana into the first half of next week. The river crest Saturday evening was near Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until Monday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday /8:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was 17.8 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Saturday /8:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was 18.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.2 feet Tuesday, May 25. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.