Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkton, NC

Parkton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Parkton (NC) Weather Channel
Parkton (NC) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Parkton: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Parkton (NC) Weather Channel

Parkton (NC) Weather Channel

Parkton, NC
97
Followers
483
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Parkton, NCPosted by
Parkton (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Parkton

(PARKTON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Parkton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Parkton, NCPosted by
Parkton (NC) Weather Channel

Parkton’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Parkton: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;